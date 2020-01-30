The Abused Adult Resource Center posthumously presented the Sgt. Steven Kenner Lifesaver Award to Paul Leingang, former deputy chief of the Mandan Police Department, who died in 2017 from cancer.
The award was presented to Leingang’s widow, Kelly, and two children during the AARC annual meeting Wednesday in Bismarck. During his 37-year career at the department, Leingang’s work with AARC and victims of abuse served as a model for law enforcement, the group said.
AARC presents the award annually to a law enforcement officer who has shown exemplary work with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Known previously as the Lifesaver Award, it was renamed to honor the Bismarck policeman who was killed in the line of duty in July 2011.
AARC is a Bismarck-based nonprofit serving survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault and their families in a seven-county area in south and central North Dakota.