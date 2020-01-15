Former employee charged in restaurant burglary

Former employee of a Bismarck restaurant used his back door key, access to the safe and code to the business security system on two occasions to steal nearly $1,700 before being identified on security video in a third attempt, police say.
Paxton Strand, 30, made his initial court appearance Tuesday. He is charged with one count of burglary.
Security video at Humpback Sally’s was not working on Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, when $400 and $1,295, respectively, was stolen. Restaurant owner Rick Becker told police he could identify Strand from security video of Jan. 12. Strand during questioning by police admitted to the burglaries, saying “it was a wrong decision and a mistake,” according to an affidavit.
Becker told police he did not change any of the door locks or codes after Strand stopped showing up for work some four to six weeks before the burglaries. Police say video shows that Strand again entered the business on Jan. 12 and attempted to open the safe but was unsuccessful.
Court documents do not list an attorney for Strand, who was being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. South Central District Judge John Grinsteiner set his bail at $500 cash or surety bond.