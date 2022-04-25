Refrigerated or frozen foods may not be safe to eat after the loss of power. Find out what you can do to keep food safe during a power outage, and when you need to throw away food that could make you sick.
Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed. If the doors stay closed, food will stay safe for up to:
4 hours in a refrigerator.
48 hours in a full freezer; 24 hours in a half-full freezer.
If the power has been out for 4 hours, and a cooler and ice are available, put refrigerated perishable foods in the cooler. To keep them at 40°F or below, add ice or a cold source like frozen gel packs.
You can also put snow in ziplock bags and put in your refrigerator.
Never taste food to determine if it is safe to eat. When in doubt, throw it out.
Throw out perishable food in your refrigerator (meat, fish, cut fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk, and leftovers) after 4 hours without power or a cold source like dry ice. Throw out any food with an unusual odor, color, or texture.
Check temperatures of food kept in coolers or your refrigerator with an added cold source. Throw out food above 40°
If you have an appliance thermometer in your freezer, check to see if it is still at 40 °F or below.
You can safely refreeze or cook thawed frozen food that still contains ice crystals or is at 40 °F or below.