BISMARCK — Fargo-based Great Plains Food Bank is planning to open a $1.5 million regional center in Bismarck-Mandan next summer to boost service to charitable feeding programs in central and western North Dakota.
The 10,000-square-foot facility at a site to be announced will house a warehouse with freezer and refrigeration space, a center for volunteers and office space. Operations at Great Plains’ current leased administrative office on Memorial Highway in Bismarck and the four people who work there will move to the new facility.
“We have entered into a purchase agreement on a facility with the hopes to move into and begin operation in the summer,” spokesman Jared Slinde said.
The number of people who will work there isn’t yet known.
Boosting service
The center will mean that Great Plains will no longer need to send trucks from its Fargo base to pick up the larger food donations in the region, haul them back east for storage, then truck them back west later for distribution to food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and other charitable feeding programs.
“With the new facility we can certainly recover and store overnight more food and get it out to central and western North Dakota more efficiently,” Major Gifts Officer Ron Walters said.
Great Plains, a not-for-profit organization, distributes millions of pounds of food each year to hunger-relief efforts in 99 communities across North Dakota and into eastern Minnesota. About half of those communities are in the western two-thirds of North Dakota.
"The new regional service center will allow us to expand our programs and provide more food options,” Great Plains CEO Steve Sellent said.
That excites Cindy Kopac, founder of B.U.G., which stands for Box Up Generosity, a feeding effort in Williston.
"We’ll be able to talk back and forth more, and arrange more trucks and things like that,” she said.
Kopac’s feeding program gets a truck about every three months, and she’s hoping that the Bismarck-area facility will result in more frequent shipments.
“We do have a lot of people who are under-income,” she said. “We had over 200 families the last truck we had.”
'Feed the Future'
The Bismarck-area center, which will be roughly one-third the size of the Fargo facility, is one of three key components of Great Plains’ “Feed the Future” campaign, which began in 2015. The other two are upgrades including a freezer expansion at the Fargo headquarters and an increase in the number of meals served by 2021.
“Each year we provide food for 12.5 million meals. This would be an additional 10 million meals total on top of all that we are currently doing,” Slinde said.
The campaign’s fundraising goal is $5.1 million. A recent $100,000 donation by American Bank Center pushed the total to $4.6 million and helped push forward plans for the Bismarck-area facility.
Walters said the regional center ultimately should help cut into hunger in North Dakota.
“We serve 97,000 people — 70,000 North Dakotans — every year,” he said. “Thirty-seven percent of the 97,000 are children. We can’t afford as a state to let children go hungry. That number is alarming to me.”