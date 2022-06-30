The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) has confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) disease this season. The individual resides in Richland County, North Dakota and was not hospitalized.
“Currently all pools that have been pulled for WNV have been negative.” said Amanda Bakken of Disease control and Forensic Pathology at the NDDoH. “Usually more positive testings show up in the pool pulled in late July and early August in a typical year. Mid to late August we see more human cases, in a typical year.”
In August of 2021, the NDDoH seen a rise in reported human WNV cases.
West Nile virus (WNV) is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States. It is most commonly spread to people by the bite of an infected mosquito. Cases of WNV occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall.
There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 out of 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal, illness.
“This is the time of year when WNV activity increases, so it is important to protect yourself and your family from mosquito bites” Bakken said. “Warmer temperatures contribute to increased risk of being bitten by an infected mosquito”.