FARGO — A 64-year-old man is dead after a reported assault at a north Fargo apartment building Wednesday morning, Nov. 13, according to police.
The Fargo Police Department said officers were dispatched just before 7 a.m. to Pioneer Manor for a disturbance and, upon arrival, they found a man bleeding from his head.
The man was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to police, who announced just before 4:30 p.m. that he had died. City police spokesperson Jessica Schindeldecker identified the man as Duane Darling of Fargo.
Multiple neighbors in the apartment building said they could hear screams for help coming from Darling’s apartment before 7 a.m.
Schindeldecker said police have located “a person of interest” in the case and said detectives were with the person. She declined to provide further information on Wednesday afternoon.
If ruled a homicide, it would be the fifth such incident in Fargo this year.
Authorities ask anyone with information to call 701-241-5777 or text a tip to 701-730-8888.