African Americans have been ‘involved in every stage of North Dakota’s history’ from 1800 on, a UND thesis shows
Editor’s note: In 1801, at the newly established Fort Pembina (near the site of present-day Pembina, N.D.), Mrs. Pierre Bonga gave birth to a daughter. And given that Fort Pembina was the first permanent non-Indian settlement in North Dakota, the infant Bonga would be the first child of other than fully Indian ancestry born in North Dakota.
Here’s what Alexander Henry, the Canadian fur trader and explorer who established Fort Pembina, wrote in his diary about the birth:
“Pierre’s wife was delivered of a daughter — the first fruit at this fort, and a very black one.”
Thus begins the history of African Americans in North Dakota, as recounted in a remarkable document that can be found online in the Chester Fritz Library’s Scholarly Commons at UND.
The document is titled “African Americans in North Dakota, 1800-1940.” It’s the thesis that Stephanie Abbott Roper, a graduate student, submitted to fulfill the requirements of her UND master’s degree in 1993.
And to this day, it remains one of the most complete accounts of the Black experience in North Dakota.
This coming Sunday is Juneteenth, the national commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. With that in mind, UND Today presents here excerpts from “African Americans in North Dakota, 1800-1940,” the University of North Dakota document that’s unique in its rich treatment of Black history in the state.
In the excerpts that follow, we’ll do our best to describe the most interesting findings of the thesis, as well as its major historical figures — some of whom, we think you’ll agree, deserve entire theses or even Hollywood movies of their own.
But we especially want to alert readers that the full text is available online as a free download at the UND Scholarly Commons. So if these excerpts interest you, feel free to visit the Chester Fritz Library’s Scholarly Commons to access the entire document and learn more.
By the way: Pierre Bonga, the father of the infant daughter mentioned above, is one of the African Americans in North Dakota’s past who likely deserves a biography of his own. A freed Canadian slave, Pierre Bonga “was a Black trapper and interpreter for the North West Company, based in Canada near Mackinac Island,” Wikipedia recounts. “He later worked for John Jacob Astor’s American Fur Company, primarily along the Red River of the North and near Lake Superior in present-day Wisconsin and Minnesota.”
Bonga married an Ojibwe woman named Ojibwayquay, making their children of Black and Indian descent. Several of their youngsters made names for themselves in pioneer Minnesota and Wisconsin; Bungo (sic) Township in Cass County, Minn., is named in one son’s honor.
“Sinclair Lewis, in his novel ‘Kingsblood Royal’ (1947), presents his protagonist Neil Kingsblood as descended from Xavier Pic, a freed slave … who had a life on the American frontier,” Wikipedia recounts.
“As described by Lewis, Pic’s life in the novel loosely parallels that of the historic Pierre Bonga. In addition, Lewis directly refers to the Bonga family in the novel.”