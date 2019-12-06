Ethics Commission to interview applicants for director position

BISMARCK — The newly created North Dakota Ethics Commission will interview next week two candidates for the full-time position of executive director.
Joseph Camisa and David Thiele will interview for the position at the commission’s meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 11. A third candidate who would have interviewed withdrew his application after finding a different job, commission chairman Ron Goodman said.
Goodman said the commission is looking for a director who would take on an active leadership role and help pave the path forward. In the immediate, Goodman said the director would help the commission draft administrative rules and begin investigating complaints.
Camisa worked as a park ranger at Theodore Roosevelt National Park before entering the business world. He now works as a supervisor of commercial services at North Guaranty and Title Co. in Mandan, Goodman said.
Thiele is retired from the North Dakota National Guard and has long practiced law in the state, Goodman said.
Neither Camisa nor Thiele could be reached for comment in time for publication.
The executive director would earn between about $77,000 and $117,000 annually depending on experience and qualifications, according to discussion at a previous meeting and a LinkedIn post for the position. Goodman said the commission saw nine applications and picked Camisa and Thiele in a blind process. Goodman said commissioners will ask about 15 questions of each candidate at Wednesday’s interviews and later determine whether one is a good fit for the position. The interviews will be open to the public, Goodman said.
Despite pushback from a Republican-led legislature, voters approved the establishment of the commission last year. Gov. Doug Burgum and Senate majority and minority leaders selected the five-member commission to oversee the conduct of lobbyists, state officials, lawmakers and candidates.
