The Environmental Protection Agency recently approved two dicamba weedkiller products and extended the registration of another, a move welcomed by North Dakota agricultural officials but not by some environmental groups.
EPA approved new five-year registrations for XtendiMax with VaporGrip Technology and Engenia Herbicide, and extended the registration for Tavium Plus VaporGrip Technology. The registrations are for use on dicamba-tolerant cotton and soybeans.
“After reviewing substantial amounts of new information, conducting scientific assessments based on the best available science, and carefully considering input from stakeholders we have reached a resolution that is good for our farmers and our environment,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a statement last week.
The registrations include new control measures to help manage off-site drift. Dicamba has been used on tens of millions of acres of soybeans and cotton nationwide. But there have been widespread complaints about dicamba-based herbicides drifting off-target and contaminating neighboring fields.
The EPA in June canceled the registrations for dicamba products Xtendimax, FeXapan and Engenia following a federal appeals court ruling that the government must revoke its approval. North Dakota's Department of Agriculture canceled its state registrations of the products, meaning sales were no longer allowed, though farmers who had already bought product for the crop season could still use it.
“The EPA has reviewed available information and science and has conducted assessments to ensure any concerns expressed by the latest court decision have been addressed,” Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring said in a statement. “We appreciate the certainty this gives our farmers in order to make plans for the next growing season."
The agriculture department will review the labels once they're submitted as part of the state registration process, Goehring said.
The American Soybean Association also praised the EPA's move, as did North Dakota's congressional delegation and the North Dakota Farm Bureau.
“This past year, farmers who used dicamba faced uncertainty when the courts stepped in, causing added stress to agriculture,” Farm Bureau President Daryl Lies said. “The new registration relieves some of the stress farmers have as they start to plan for next spring.”
This decision is viewed as a victory for BASF and Bayer, which utilize dicamba products in their seed lines. But some environmental groups plan to challenge the decision.
“Rather than evaluating the significant costs of dicamba drift as the 9th Circuit told them the law required, EPA rushed re-approval as a political prop just before the election, sentencing farmers and the environment to another five years of unacceptable damage,” said George Kimbrell, legal director at Center for Food Safety. “We will most certainly challenge these unlawful approvals.”
(The Associated Press contributed to this story.)