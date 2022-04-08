Ed Conlin Jr., whose family founded Conlin’s Furniture in Williston, passed away March 27 at the age of 98.
Born in Williston to Edward and Elizabeth on Valentine’s Day in 1924, Conlin was described as the family patriarch, an energetic entrepreneur, lifelong golfer, faithful friend, civic leader and irrepressible entertainer. Conlin’s father gambled his entire life savings to open the 1,200 square foot Conlin’s Furniture store in Williston, which has now grown to 16 stores throughout four states. Throughout his life, Conlin was a strong supporter of the Williston community, giving back to countless charities and organizations alongside his wife Joan and other family members.
The Williston Herald had the pleasure to visit with Conlin in 2021, when he donated to three local groups in town. Though he was spending his days in California, Conlin continually spoke of his fondness for Williston and the cherished memories he had.
“All the luck I have had in my life I trace to the wonderful life I had in Williston, North Dakota.” Conlin said.
In June 1942 Ed was admitted to the United States Military Academy at West Point, and was given less than 24 hours before boarding a train for boot camp. He graduated from West Point in 1946, and was stationed in Korea as a First Lieutenant, earning the American Campaign Medal before his discharge in 1950. After his service, Ed returned to Williston to help his family run the furniture store, becoming the chief salesman throughout North Dakota and Montana. It was as a traveling salesman where he met his future wife, Joan Prevost. The two were married three months later in 1953 and remained celebrated 68 years together.
Ed and Joan moved to Bismarck, North Dakota in 1955 to open another Conlin’s Furniture location and eventually had six children. It was in Bismarck that Ed also began a history of civic engagement. According to a history of Heartview, the first private non-profit facility for the treatment of substance abuse between Minneapolis and the state of Washington, which Conlin helped open in 1964:
“Ed Conlin is a “can do” person, who is not at all hesitant to lend his name and talent to worthy causes and humanitarian endeavors.”
Heartview continues to operate nearly 60 years after its founding, having treated more than 30,000 patients and families.
In 1975, Ed hired longtime family friend Paul Gunville to help manage the Conlin’s Furniture Company. Ed and Paul developed a new business model using central distribution centers to expand the furniture company into more locations throughout North Dakota, South Dakota, Montana, Wyoming and Minnesota. Bringing a partner into the furniture business also allowed Ed and Joan to together devote their entrepreneurial energy to other endeavors, including operating a group of restaurants, starting an interior design firm, providing leadership for local charitable organizations, engaging their pastimes of golf, boating and bridge, and thinking of new ways to entertain their friends.
Ed and Joan’s first priority was always their six children, who they encouraged to seek great educations and pursue their passions widely and with abandon. Ed said one of his fondest memories was of going to school in Williston, and that the high-caliber educators, and the education they provided, are what helped him and his family become successful in life.
“I’ve had a lifetime affinity for remembering the wonderful grounding I got and the quality of teachers in Williston,” Conlin said. “They were so personal, and so involved with the students. I remember vividly each and every one of those teachers, even now. Our family has had incredible luck; my children and their children ended up at all the good schools in America and I sort of trace it all back to the solid schooling I had in Williston.”
In 1980 Ed and Joan moved to Minneapolis, and added a home at the Vintage Club in Indian Wells, California in 1989. At the Vintage, Ed started an “underground newspaper” in 1998 for club members called Grape Nuts that published erratically, but was always full of satirical articles and inside jokes. In 2005 he started The Vintage Players, a group of members that would annually put on a variety show—full of dancing and singing—to entertain fellow members.
The show’s Emcee, Fred Port said, said “Please give your thanks to Eddie...no one has done more to bring smiles, laughter and fun to the Vintage Club than Ed Conlin.”
“Ed was a force of nature,” Port reflected. “He single-handedly brought to life so many things that are now just part of life here at the Vintage.”
In his last days, with his family at his beloved home in the desert, listening to his favorite music, he reflected on how joyful and full his life was. His family say he was gracious, generous and funny to the last, a power of example as he gifted each of his family members with individual, loving goodbyes.
As he said in his last moments, “We had a ball.”
Read Conlin’s full biography, view pictures and leave tributes by visiting www.edconlin.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider donating in Ed’s honor to the Missouri Valley Family YMCA https://www.bismarckymca.org/donate.aspx or the Heartview Foundation https://heartview.org/donate.