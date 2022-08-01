Ecology of Dakota Landscapes Past, Present, and Future

“The most complete, in-depth look at Dakota ecosystems and their history. An absolutely fascinating read!”—Gabe Brown, author of Dirt to Soil
W. Carter Johnson and Dennis H. Knight describe the natural and human histories of the Northern Great Plains in this comprehensive and handsomely illustrated book. Covering a vast period of time, they move from geological developments millions of years ago and the effects of glaciers to historical and ecological developments in recent centuries and the effects of agriculture. The book ends with a discussion of the future of this region, mediated by climate change, with recommendations on how to balance agriculture and other pressing needs in the twenty-first century.
Johnson and Knight bring decades of experience to chapters on the major ecosystems of the Dakotas. Written for readers with varying backgrounds, and with discussions of the Prairie Pothole Region, the Missouri River, grasslands, woodlands, the Black Hills, and rivers, lakes, and wetlands, the book is unique and will become a long-lasting source of information. Readers will appreciate the plentiful photographs and other color illustrations.
W. Carter Johnson is professor emeritus at South Dakota State University and resides in Brookings, SD. Dennis H. Knight, professor emeritus at the University of Wyoming, is the author of Mountains and Plains: The Ecology of Wyoming Landscapes. He lives in Laramie, WY.
“Ecology of Dakota Landscapes is simply a grand and wonderful book. If some apocalypse removed all libraries and repositories of knowledge, this one volume would preserve the most important knowledge and insights about the Dakotas.”– Dan Binkley, author of Forest Ecology: An Evidence Based Approach
“There is more to the Dakotas than wheatfields and rangelands, and these landscapes have changed greatly through time. W. Carter Johnson and Dennis Knight demonstrate they have the northern prairie in their blood.”– William H. Schlesinger, Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies