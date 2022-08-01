Ecology of Dakota Landscapes Past, Present, and Future

Ecology of Dakota Landscapes Past, Present, and Future

By W. Carter Johnson and Dennis H. Knight

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

“The most complete, in-depth look at Dakota ecosystems and their history. An absolutely fascinating read!”—Gabe Brown, author of Dirt to Soil

W. Carter Johnson and Dennis H. Knight describe the natural and human histories of the Northern Great Plains in this comprehensive and handsomely illustrated book. Covering a vast period of time, they move from geological developments millions of years ago and the effects of glaciers to historical and ecological developments in recent centuries and the effects of agriculture. The book ends with a discussion of the future of this region, mediated by climate change, with recommendations on how to balance agriculture and other pressing needs in the twenty-first century.



Tags

Load comments