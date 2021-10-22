Nicole Hanson, of Sherwood, surveys the cattle pens from the catwalk at Kist Livestock in Mandan on Wednesday afternoon. "We sold 193 calves here today," she said. Hanson was among a number of North Dakota ranchers selling at the weekly Wednesday sale, which was the biggest sales day of 2021 so far, according to Marlene Fricke in the Kist office. She said 5,803 cows had been brought in, and there were two semitrailers waiting to unload. "I’m guessing there's going to be close to 6,000," she said. Feed to sustain cattle over the winter is in short supply this year due to the prolonged drought.
Widespread precipitation in North Dakota over the past week has dramatically improved drought across the entire state and significantly weakened wildfire activity.
Much of western and central North Dakota a week ago was in extreme drought, the second-worst category. The bulk of the area this week has been upgraded to severe drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor map. And a pocket of exceptional drought — the worst category — in Golden Valley County has improved to severe drought.
A large portion of eastern North Dakota also has been upgraded. Much of the region is now listed only as “abnormally dry,” and most of the southeast has been moved out of any drought category.
“Excluding the northwest corner of North Dakota, 14-day precipitation amounts have totaled 2 to 6 inches,” wrote Climate Prediction Center Meteorologist Brad Pugh.
The city of Bismarck has received just under 3 inches of rain this month — nearly one-third of the total for the year, according to National Weather Service data. Precipitation in the city is still 6.6 inches below normal for the year, however.
Nearly all of Burleigh and Morton counties was in extreme drought just two weeks ago. Southern portions of the counties are now listed as being only abnormally dry, with much of the rest listed in moderate drought. Northern Burleigh is in the severe category, but that’s still an upgrade from the start of October.