Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over enforcement campaign from Aug. 19 – Sept. 5, 2022, to deter motorists from driving impaired.

Of the 121 alcohol or drug-related citations issued, there were 49 driving under the influence (DUI) arrests. Alcohol-related charges also include 28 citations for minor in consumption, minor in possession and open container. This enforcement period also resulted in 29 drug-related arrests.



