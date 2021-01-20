North Dakota's 67th Legislative Assembly opened earlier this month, and Williston's District 1 representatives are sharing with the Williston Herald and their constituents how the session's opening has been going.
Sen. Brad Bekkedahl and Reps. David Richter and Patrick Hatlestad spoke with the Herald regarding their first week's in session.
"This 67th Legislative Session began very differently for me, as the day before it started I tested positive for the Coronavirus," Bekkedahl told the Williston Herald. "Thus, I participated in all the first week speeches, floor sessions, and committee hearings remotely while in isolation. This will be the way of the future, and thankfully our Legislative Council staff and IT department have prepared well for us to function in this pandemic environment."
Bekkedahl added that the added precautions will allow residents to be more involved in their government.
"The silver lining is that it should also improve the ability for all of you to watch and participate in your Legislature," he said. "Sitting on the Senate Appropriations committee, we've held agency budget hearings, and the focus will be be on a balanced budget in a difficult environment due to the virus impacts on state revenues. Whether we have 'too much' money or 'too little' money, I’ve always said we need to set our priorities and fund as many as possible, keeping the focus on improving North Dakota and all its citizens."
Richter also shared the importance of creating a balanced budget.
"The budget has become the issue," he said. "We need to put together a sustainable document which meets the needs and services that people demand of government. Each year the 'cost to continue' rises, but revenues not necessarily."
Richter and Hatlestad said that North Dakotans must remain aware of the "doom and gloom attitudes" that often prevail in times of revenue shortfall. Richter said the state's motto must be "Do what’s right, the right way, at the right time."
"Making a difference in the life of North Dakota people," Hatlestad said. "We need to get better, more innovative and creative in meeting needs, by advancing significant legislation, working with others to make good things better, turning good policy into that which will make a difference."
There have not been many bills that have had hearings and moved to the floor for vote, Richter said. He added that most of the committee work has been presentations of agency reports and hearings on pre-filed bills out of interim committees and agencies, and added that much of the chamber activity has been preparing and revising bill drafts.