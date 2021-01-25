The 67th Legislative Assembly is underway. The lawmakers for District 1 offered an update to the Williston Herald.
Sen. Brad Bekkedahl:
The last two weeks have been busy in Senate Appropriations and the Senate floor. Our deadline to introduce bills in the Senate is next Monday January 25th. So far, there have been 284 bills introduced, compared to 359 at this time last session. In the House, there have been 500 bills introduced compared to 545 last session. Both chambers have already had floor votes on a total of 158 bills, so progress continues. In Senate Appropriations we have spent the last two weeks hearing Agency funding bills. Some of the budget bills we have heard so far have been the University System (all the colleges), the Department of Health, the Department of Environmental Quality, North Dakota Department of Transportation, and the Highway Patrol. We also heard reports from two economic analysis groups and made our preliminary revenue projections for the next biennium. We will update this estimate one more time during the session in March, which will be the final revenue numbers we use to approve a balanced 2021-2023 budget. These revenue numbers will ultimately determine what gets funded in the next two year cycle. Next week, we will start to hear bills with fiscal impacts introduced by Legislators, as well as continue to debate bills on the Senate floor.
Rep. David Richter
The deadline to introduce bills in the House was Monday, Jan. 18, and we have until January 28 to introduce resolutions. The house Judiciary committee has the most bills assigned and there are a good number of spending bills in House Appropriations. All bills above a specified dollar have to go to appropriations, so for example there was a bill in House Education Committee that has a $17 million fiscal note, if we pass that bill out of committee it will go to House appropriations before it comes to the full house for a vote.
In House education we have heard a number of bills related to virtual learning. We heard a lot of testimony on restraint and seclusion law in schools. This is a very emotional topic as we heard from parents, behavioral specialist, and school leaders.
On issue that is very similar to the school funding in Williston is the treatment of federal impact aid. Impact aid are funds that the Federal government pays to school districts that serve the students who live on military bases, military bases are all federal land so there is no property tax, DPI treats federal impact aid as tuition so it is considered in leu of property tax and subject to the 75% deduct the same as Gross Production Tax. The committee heard testimony but has not had committee discussion on this, I am looking forward to hearing the various perspectives on in-leu-of and to share our perspective with the committee.
On the Agricultural committee we vote to approve the bill that will allocated 50% of the dollars collected for mitigation projects to Dept of Agriculture. This will give the ag department the ability to have experts assist with determining what gets planted on agricultural land when it is restored. We also heard bills related to labeling, distribution and application of pesticides and fertilizers.
Rep. Patrick Hatlestad
Political Subdivisions: Major discussion has been with townships. Amazing amount of information given in testimony. A lot of information provoking more questions which answered by individuals. I am finding out a great deal of information from a different perspective. Very interesting! Many of the bills are house cleaning to this point but the list indicates “storms” on the horizon- generally water issues top the list!
Finance and Tax: Legacy fund spending is a hot topic. How to spend the interest. Weather it should be used to balance the budget or should be use for special projects. A critical issue is oil and gas royalty payments, time frames, and penalties for non-payment or late payments. A topic generating interest involved the tax department and required electronic filing. Yes for some No for others. For the more mature (old) group, the removal of Social Security benefits from being include in state income tax. A final bill this week dealt with the disposition of the proceeds from a tax lien foreclosure. Great information, hard work by county folks and lending institutions to help people keep their home.
Calendar for next week is heavy with bills. Busy, busy, busy!!!!