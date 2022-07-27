Purchase Access

Representatives from the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services (NDDES) will virtually conduct an informational briefing Thursday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. CST, detailing the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance (PA) Program and Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). This briefing is offered to counties, cities, townships and tribes included in the 2022 spring storms and flooding Presidential Disaster Declaration.

The disaster declaration, which was submitted by Gov. Doug Burgum on June 23, was for severe spring storms and subsequent flooding from April 22 to May 25 that broke precipitation records, knocked out power to more than 10,000 residents and caused more than $57 million in damage across the state. The declaration covers 40 counties: Adams, Barnes, Billings, Bottineau, Burke, Cavalier, Dickey, Divide, Dunn, Foster, Golden Valley, Grand Forks, Grant, Griggs, Hettinger, Kidder, LaMoure, Logan, McHenry, McIntosh, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Nelson, Oliver, Pembina, Ramsey, Ransom, Renville, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Steele, Stutsman, Towner, Traill, Walsh, Ward, Wells and Williams.



