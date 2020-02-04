North Dakota’s Democratic-NPL Party apparently has no candidates for some Bismarck-area legislative districts after endorsing conventions on Saturday.
Legislative candidates have until April 6 to file petitions or certificates of endorsement with North Dakota’s secretary of state for the June 9 primary. Twenty-three Senate seats and 46 House seats are on the 2020 ballot.
“Still over two months away from the filing deadline, districts are making sure they endorse candidates who represent the people in their communities,” Democratic-NPL Party spokesman Alex Rohr said Monday. “Only a candidate can decide when they are ready to announce.”
Districts 8, 30 and 34 of the Bismarck and Mandan areas don’t appear to have Democratic-NPL candidates.
District 36 Democrats, of the Dickinson area, are “working with potential candidates to solidify their slate,” Rohr said.
Republicans hold those districts’ House and Senate seats, and most incumbents are seeking reelection.
Democratic-NPL leaders say it can be difficult to recruit candidates, given the commitments involved in running for and serving in the Legislature, which Republicans control.
District 30 Republicans last week endorsed incumbent Sen. Diane Larson and Reps. Mike Nathe and Glenn Bosch, all of Bismarck.
Larson is a retired Bismarck police youth worker first elected to the Senate in 2016.
She served in the House from 1988 to 1990 and from 2012 to 2016.
Nathe owns Bismarck Funeral Home and was first elected in 2008. Bosch, who was first elected in 2016, retired in 2017 as the executive vice president of AVI Systems and is co-owner of the Bismarck Larks.
District 32 Republicans last week endorsed incumbent Sen. Dick Dever and Reps. Lisa Meier and Pat Heinert, all of Bismarck.
Dever is a manufacturers representative who was first elected in 2000. Meier is an interior designer also first elected in 2000. Heinert served three terms as Burleigh County sheriff until 2019. He was first elected to the Legislature in 2016.
District 32 Democrats on Saturday endorsed Amelia Doll for Senate. She is a system specialist for Doosan Bobcat.
Democrats also endorsed Carl Young and Krisanna Peterson for District 32 House seats. Young is a previous Garrison School Board member and in 2018 founded a nonprofit called the Family Services Network, which supports families with children born exposed to substances. Peterson is an instructional assistant for Mandan Public Schools.
Democrats in 2018 had zero candidates in legislative races for District 33 of the Mercer County area and District 39, which encompasses almost seven counties of western North Dakota.
Recruiting minority Democrat candidates for North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature is difficult, said Mark Jendrysik, a University of North Dakota professor of political science and public administration.
“You’re asking someone to go out, raise money, knock on doors and with the prospect that they will lose,” he said.
“That is a very hard sell.”
But fielding candidates for all races is important, he added.
“You have to start from somewhere,” Jendrysik said. Party-building is hard and requires devoted people to do the difficult, tedious work of grassroots politics, he said.
District 35 was the only Bismarck-area district in 2018 to have a full slate of Democratic-NPL House and Senate candidates. Sen. Erin Oban, D-Bismarck, was the only successful one, winning a second term.
“It is exceptionally hard if you are young, working, any combination of those, to be able to make arrangements to be able to serve in public office, and it is an unfortunate reality,” Oban said. “And frankly, the vast majority of people who identify as Democratic-NPLers are working. They’re working people.”
Democratic-NPL District 8 Chairwoman Kathrin Volochenko said she has been interviewing a number of potential candidates considering House or Senate runs. Potential candidates need time to think about the commitment they’re making and the work of the office, she said.
“As district chair, I want to make sure we are taking our time and endorsing candidates who best represent the people (of) District 8,” Volochenko said in an email.
Democratic-NPL District 30 Chairman Patrick Hart said the district party is “having conversations with several people” but has no candidate announcements yet.
“We take this very seriously and want to find the right candidates to race against the three incumbents currently up for reelection,” Hart said in an email.
Democrats so far have two announced candidates for congressional and state office races: Zach Raknerud, who works in retail management in Minot, for U.S. House; and Killdeer/Dickinson veterinarian Shelley Lenz for governor.
Convention calendar
District 28 Democrats meet Saturday in Lincoln for their endorsing convention. The Democratic-NPL District 28 chairman has said the party has a candidate from Driscoll seeking a House endorsement.
District 28 Republicans meet Sunday in Wishek to endorse candidates.
District 34 Republicans meet Feb. 11 in Mandan.
District 36 Republicans meet Feb. 22 in Dickinson.
The District 8 Republican convention is March 10 in Washburn.
Those districts all have Republican incumbents, and at least two of those districts have intraparty challenges.
Republicans hold supermajorities of 79-15 in the House and 37-10 in the Senate.