U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND), John Hoeven (R-ND), and Congressman Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) sent a letter to U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Chris Magnus calling for a return to pre-pandemic hours at the northern border ports of entry. North Dakota ports of entry continue to exercise reduced and restricted operating hours first introduced at the beginning of the pandemic over two years ago. 

“Despite the reopening of the U.S.- Canada border last year, North Dakotans remain negatively impacted as our ports of entry continue to operate under the reduced hours put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is essential to have ports of entry open to pre-pandemic hours of operation to accommodate lawful travel and trade with Canada, our close ally and largest trading partner. As our economy is suffering from record high inflation, it is critical we remove obstacles to the legitimate flow of goods and services in order to alleviate mounting strain on the supply chain,” wrote the delegation.



