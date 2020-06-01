Wednesday is the deadline for hunters to apply for a license for the fall deer gun season.
The state Game and Fish Department is making available 69,050 licenses for white-tailed deer and mule deer, an increase of more than 5% from 2019. Numerically, it means 3,550 additional licenses this year.
It’s the fifth consecutive year for an increase, due to a more robust deer population in recent years. With Game and Fish Department offices closed to public access due to the coronavirus pandemic, applicants for regular deer gun, youth and muzzleloader licenses are reminded to apply online through the Game and Fish website at gf.nd.gov, or to call 800-406-6409. A service fee is charged for applications made through the toll-free number.
Beginning this year, a general game and habitat license is required when applying for a regular gun, youth or muzzleloader deer license. If the applicant has not already purchased one for the 2020-21 season, the license will be added to their cart upon checkout. The applicant has the option of having the general game and habitat license refunded if his or her deer license is not drawn in the lottery. Gratis applicants must apply online — the toll-free number is not set up to receive gratis applications.
Gratis applications received on or before the regular deer gun lottery application deadline will qualify for an any-legal-deer license. Under state law, gratis applications received after the deadline will be processed based on licenses remaining after the lottery. North Dakota’s 2020 deer gun season opens Nov. 6 at noon and continues through Nov. 22.