Sen. Kevin Cramer speaks at Williston Chamber of Commerce

Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has been making the rounds of the Senate, looking to make a deal on permitting reforms, and one of the Senators who appears to be taking the bait — all while offering a little of his own — is North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer.

“A pipeline for a pipeline,” Sen. Cramer said in a media release. “If Sen. Manchin and his Democrat colleagues want to get to yes, it requires input from everyone, not a backroom take-it-or-leave-it proposal. The national significance of the Mountain Valley Pipeline applies to DAPL as well.”



