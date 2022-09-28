Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has been making the rounds of the Senate, looking to make a deal on permitting reforms, and one of the Senators who appears to be taking the bait — all while offering a little of his own — is North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer.
“A pipeline for a pipeline,” Sen. Cramer said in a media release. “If Sen. Manchin and his Democrat colleagues want to get to yes, it requires input from everyone, not a backroom take-it-or-leave-it proposal. The national significance of the Mountain Valley Pipeline applies to DAPL as well.”
Cramer has proposed several amendments to Manchin’s bill, which offers an expedited timeline for permitting all types of critical energy infrastructure, including certain specific fossil fuel projects — Hello Mountain Valley.
Among items on Cramer’s wish list:
Approving the existing Environmental Assessment (EA) for the Dakota Access Pipeline and explicitly states an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is not required nor is the EA subject to judicial review;
• Establishing a shot clock for infrastructure permits. If a project is not approved within the 1-year and 2-year timeframe, the project is deemed approved; and
• Striking the transmission siting section of the bill.
“Aspirational timelines do not motivate federal bureaucrats or curb the zeal of environmental litigants,” Cramer said. “We need a ‘shot clock’ for permit approvals which automatically defaults to the applicant within the one- or two-year timeframe outlined in the bill. If Joe Manchin and his Democrat colleagues want me to get to yes, let’s scrap these proposals to overrun state siting authority, give the timelines some teeth, and treat DAPL the same as the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Let’s make a deal.”
Manchin’s bill had accumulated quite a few foes on both sides of the aisle, but it had also attracted quite a few friends as well, even in Democrat circles before being scrapped.
"I guess the old saying goes that politics makes strange bedfellows," Manchin said of the opposition. "I have to be honest with you, I've been around for a long time in state politics and federal politics. I've never seen stranger bedfellows than Bernie Sanders and the extreme liberals siding with Republican leadership. In the Democratic caucus, I've never seen this happen."
Manchin in advocating for his bill has pointed out that wind and solar power have both struggled at times to connect to the nation’s grid. Those pesky, state-level tactics used by environmentalists against fossil fuel projects also turn out to work quite well on the transmission lines that renewables need to connect to the grid as well.
Manchin has said his bill would reduce permitting timeframes down to a one- to three-year range instead of the five to 10 it now takes.
"No matter what you want to build, whether it's transmission pipelines or hydropower dams, more often than not, it takes too long and drives up costs," Manchin said. "You can double your cost within a five to six, seven-year period. from what the original cost may have been. Look here at the energy prices, look what the people in America re facing right now. Two hundred percent increase in natural gas, increases to regular gasoline is up 67 percent, residential electricity is up 15 percent. We've got a good piece of legislation that is extremely balanced. And I think it'll prove itself in time. The bottom line is how much suffering and how much pain do you want to inflict on the American people for the time being?"
Manchin told the media he needed at least 20 Republican supporters in the Senate to get his bill across the line. He had already secured a promise from Democrat leaders that they would advance his proposal. That concession was in exchange for the Virginia senator’s backing on the Inflation Reduction Act, a slimmed down version of Biden’s previously failed climate bill.
Curtailing NEPA and the Clean Water Act, of course, have attracted some interest from Republicans, but it angered many progressives in the House, 80 of whom had already lined up to vote against what they described as nothing more than a fossil fuel wish list.
Sen. Mitch McConnell was among Republican were not fans of Manchin’s proposal. In media statements, McConnell suggested Manchin had traded his vote for a “liberal boondoggle” in supporting the Inflation Reduction Act and suggested the Democrat from West Virginia should instead support a permitting bill introduced by a different West Virginia lawmaker — Sen. Shelley Moore Capito.
Industry groups meanwhile, had signaled some support for both measures. The GAIN Coalition, which has commented frequently on infrastructure in the Bakken including Dakota Access and Keystone XL, had issued statements supporting both measures.
“Despite partisan headwinds threatening to derail good policy, federal lawmakers on Capitol Hill have never been closer to enacting comprehensive permitting reform legislation. With the full public release of Senator Manchin’s legislation, the GAIN coalition urges Congress to enact reforms which responsibly address bureaucratic roadblocks inhibiting the construction of our nation’s critical energy infrastructure," GAIN spokesman Craig Stevens said. "GAIN supports efforts from both parties to streamline the environmental review process and ensure that NEPA achieves its original intent of protecting the environment in a way that doesn’t compromise American jobs or energy security. That is why the separate proposals from Sens. Capito, Manchin, and others are so important. With the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2022, START Act, and the BUILDER Act, Congress has much to consider, and should follow through on this opportunity to make a meaningful difference for our nation’s critical infrastructure projects.”
After the proposal was scrapped, Stevens said the GAIN Coalition was disappointed with that outcome.
“Despite broad bipartisan support for permitting reform, it is unfortunate that Senator Manchin’s bill was cut before a vote could even take place. The GAIN Coalition is disappointed that some members could not put their differences aside and support policies that are in the best interest of our energy industry and national security," he said. "Senator Manchin’s Energy Independence and Security Act would have reformed the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) to streamline energy projects such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and expedite the burdensome permitting approval process. That in turn would have given pipeline projects and oil and gas leasing the support it needs to move forward and help bolster our domestic energy infrastructure and production."
The need for permitting reforms hasn't gone away, Stevens added.
"Allowing personal agendas to get in the way of needed change will continue to hinder the domestic energy industry during a supply chain crisis," he said. "We hope policymakers will come together in the future, and deliver meaningful reform.”