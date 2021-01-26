Many people might not realize it, but homelessness is a problem in Williston, and an effort Wednesday, Jan. 27, aims to quantify it.
A statewide Point-in-Time count from sundown on Wednesday to sunrise on Thursday will help service providers find out how many homeless people are in a given area at a particular time.
"Homelessness is a big problem in the Williston area, Ross Reinhiller, pastor at Faith United Methodist Church in Williston.
Reinhiller and his wife, Val, are leading the local count.
The count is coordinated so as much information as possible comes in, and Reinhiller wants to make sure the information gets to the right people, as well.
Volunteers will visit locations where homeless people gather starting at sundown on Wednesday. People who want to be counted can also fill out a survey at the Williston Public School District No. 1 office and the Northwest Human Service Center, among other places.
There will also be a chance Thursday for people to come to Faith United to have a meal and fill out a survey, Reinmiller said.
Many people think Williston gets too cold for anyone to be homeless, but Reinmiller said that is not the case. Based on his experience, he thinks there are a few dozen chronically homeless people in town.
Some people might sleep in their vehicles, while others sleep in vehicles.
"You think, 'How can you do that in Williston?'" Reinhiller asked. "But people do."
Knowing there is a problem is only part of what's needed. Knowing how big the problem is also matters.
"The information is so critical for planning how to alleviate chronic homelessness," he said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires states to conduct an annual count of sheltered people experiencing homelessness. While a count of people who are unsheltered in only required in odd numbered years, the ND CoC conducts one annually as well. Each count is planned, coordinated, and carried out locally.
“To complete the count requires strong regional engagement that is coordinated by an area lead who works with volunteers to collect clean and current data from homeless service providers while law enforcement, healthcare and other providers work to identify persons who are unsheltered,” Dave Flohr, North Dakota Housing Finance Agency executive director, said.
NDHFA acts as the Collaborative Applicant for the state’s Continuum of Care whose geographic area encompasses all 53 of North Dakota’s counties, its cities, towns, and unincorporated areas, as well as the state’s five federally recognized tribes. More information about the ND CoC is available online at https://ndcontinuumofcare.org.
The information helps point out problems with and gaps in services, as well as increasing awareness of homelessness locally.
The count is a collaborative effort both statewide and locally, and the response to homelessness needs to be, also, Reinhiller said.
"The problem is bigger than any one church can deal with," he said.