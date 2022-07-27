Purchase Access

The North Dakota Department of Human Services and the North Dakota Department of Commerce together offer a cooling assistance program that can help qualifying lower-income households beat the heat.

Operated in cooperation with Community Action Partnership of North Dakota (CAPND) offices, the cooling assistance program can help eligible households with the cost of purchasing and repairing air conditioners and other cooling devices.



