Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

North Dakota Securities Commissioner Karen Tyler has ordered Jeremy L. Carlson and his Fargo based investment adviser firm, Jamieson Capital Financial, LLC, to cease and desist from numerous alleged violations of state securities laws, including taking custody of investor funds, acting as an unregistered broker-dealer and agent, breach of fiduciary duty, unlawful conduct of an investment adviser, and engaging in fraudulent practices under the Securities Act.

The Commissioner also ordered the immediate suspension of the registration of Jamieson Capital Financial, LLC, (CRD #175016), with a proposed order to revoke the firm’s registration. Carlson is not currently registered as a securities professional in any capacity in North Dakota. This order is in the public interest and this release is to put the public on notice that Jamieson and Carlson can no longer legally conduct business in the state.



Tags

Load comments