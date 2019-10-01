BISMARCK — Bismarck's city attorney will investigate an incident in which a vendor was asked to leave the Bismarck Event Center on Saturday, Sept. 28, after a revolver he was handling discharged during a Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association gun show, according to the Bismarck Tribune.
The 71-year-old man from Devils Lake could be charged with discharging a firearm within city limits, a misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.
The man was demonstrating the functions of a Colt revolver when it discharged, sending a round toward the ceiling, police Lt. Luke Gardiner said. The round that was fired was birdshot — multiple small pellets — and not a single bullet. There was no damage and no injuries.