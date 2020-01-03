About 2,000 North Dakota children enrolled in the Children’s Health Insurance Program are transitioning to traditional Medicaid coverage with the start of the new year.
That means they will have access to more health and dental benefits, according to the state Department of Human Services.
The 2019 Legislature authorized the department to simplify the delivery of services by transferring administration of CHIP from contracts with Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota and Delta Dental of Minnesota to traditional Medicaid coverage.
“This change simplifies coverage for qualifying families,” said Caprice Knapp, director of the department’s Medical Services Division. “No longer will some family members have traditional Medicaid coverage while children in the same household have CHIP coverage. Now, all family members will have Medicaid coverage.”
Taxpayers also should benefit. Department officials estimate the change will save $6.1 million in the first 18 months after implementation.