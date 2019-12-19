Carbon dioxide pipeline planned for southwest ND

BISMARCK — North Dakota could soon have a second carbon dioxide pipeline.
The Public Service Commission is considering permitting a pipeline that would run through Slope and Bowman counties to old oil fields along the Montana-North Dakota border. The line would carry a supply of carbon dioxide that Denbury Resources plans to inject underground to squeeze out more oil in a process known as “enhanced oil recovery.”
One other carbon dioxide pipeline exists in the state. Authorized by the PSC in 1998, it carries gas from Basin Electric’s Great Plains Synfuels Plant near Beulah to oil fields in Saskatchewan, Canada.
Denbury aims to build its pipeline in 2020 and begin injecting carbon dioxide in early 2021.
Commission Chairman Brian Kroshus during a Wednesday, Dec. 18, meeting called the project “a very promising proposition.”
“It helps to repressurize the reservoir and breathes new life into wells that have been depleted,” he said. “And it helps reduce emissions at the same time.”
The PSC scheduled a hearing on the pipeline for Feb. 6 at the Bowman Lodge and Convention Center in Bowman.
Denbury is targeting oil fields within the Cedar Creek Anticline Area that straddles the state border. Only a small portion of the oil stored in the rock that makes up such fields can be extracted initially once a well is drilled.
A company can later perform what’s known as “secondary recovery” by injecting water to flood the field and push more oil out of the rock. Denbury has been using such technology in the Cedar Creek Anticline Area, said John Mayer, director of investor relations for the company.
Finally, a field can undergo “tertiary recovery” in which a substance such as carbon dioxide is injected. That’s what Denbury seeks to do in the years ahead in several phases across the Cedar Creek Anticline Area.
The carbon dioxide would come from Exxon Mobil’s Shute Creek Gas Plant and Conoco Phillips’ Lost Cabin Gas Plant in Wyoming, according to Denbury’s application filed with the PSC. It would travel via several pipelines to Fallon County in southeastern Montana. From there, some of the carbon dioxide would cross into North Dakota via the segment of line that’s under consideration by the PSC.
The North Dakota portion of the 18-mile, two-state line would span nine miles and cost $9.2 million, according to the application.
The Denbury project is one of several enhanced oil recovery efforts in the works in North Dakota.
The state Industrial Commission, which also regulates the oil industry, authorized a project in November that targets Bakken wells in Mountrail County. Hess is leading that effort, which involves injecting natural gas and a proprietary foam underground to build pressure and extract more oil.
One other enhanced oil recovery project secured approval from the Industrial Commission on Tuesday. XTO is proposing to inject natural gas into both the Bakken and Three Forks formations in Dunn County to boost oil production.