Car recovered, but search for woman continues

JAMESTOWN — The search will continue Thursday, Dec. 12, for a 63-year-old Buchanan woman missing since Sunday, according to Chad Kaiser, Stutsman County sheriff.
Sonia Heinle didn’t return home after visiting her son Sunday evening.
Her car was located submerged in a slough near her driveway Tuesday. Officials were able to retrieve the vehicle from the water Wednesday afternoon, but a window was open and her body was not in the vehicle.
“It was a hit below the belt,” Kaiser said. “I feel bad for the family that this is dragging on for so long.”
The search has been plagued by cold weather that has made it difficult to search in water.
How the search continues will also depend on the weather, Kaiser said. Plans call for resuming the search in the slough Thursday with the Stutsman County remote-operated vehicle.
The ROV uses cameras and sonar to search in the water without divers. The slough is at least a quarter of a mile long with varying widths and depths.
“If the weather cooperates, we’ll also do a land search in the area,” Kaiser said. “And if we can, we’ll bring in a second ROV to aid in the search.”