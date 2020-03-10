Three candidates for North Dakota superintendent of public instruction will compete for the Republican Party's support for the job, something that would have seemed automatic for the incumbent before her recent arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.
Party Chairman Rick Berg on Monday said that incumbent Kirsten Baesler and challengers Charles Tuttle and Brandt J. Dick had filed the required signatures by a Sunday deadline to be allotted time to speak at the Republican state convention later this month in Bismarck. The office is nonpartisan, but political parties issue letters of support for candidates.
This year's GOP letter of support might not be issued until after the June primary -- from which only two candidates will go forth to November's general election -- due to a party proposal that came in the wake of Baesler's arrest.
Baesler has held the state superintendent position since 2013. Tuttle was an unsuccessful independent U.S. House candidate in 2018. Dick is the Underwood School District's superintendent and activities director.
The race has been rocked by Baesler's Feb. 26 arrest in Mandan. She has apologized for what she called "an extremely poor decision when I got in my vehicle and drove after drinking alcohol." Baesler also has said she intends to seek counseling and outpatient treatment and to plead guilty to a drunken driving-related charge believed to be pending. She was cited for care required.
Tuttle has said he plans to face Baesler on K-12 education issues, not her personal history. Dick has said Baesler's arrest was "not really" a factor in his decision to enter the race, that "It'll be up to the North Dakota voters to decide that whole process and I'll just leave it at that."
Baesler was first elected in 2012 with 55% of the vote. She won reelection in 2016 with 75% of the vote. Both times she secured the GOP letter of support during the party convention, at which delegates vote to endorse candidates for state and congressional offices.
Republicans will gather March 27-29 in Bismarck for this year's state convention. But the party's letter of support for superintendent might not be awarded until after the June 9 statewide primary election, which is the ballot for voters to determine nominees for the Nov. 3 general election.
On a 10-2 vote last week, the GOP's Executive Committee forwarded a motion to the party's 57-member State Committee to decide whether to award the letter at the party's mid-June summer meeting. The State Committee meets March 19 to determine the motion, which also allots time for superintendent candidates to speak at the party's convention.
"This process really allows the candidates to focus on the primary and then gives an opportunity to interact with more Republicans between now and then as well," Berg said Monday.
Berg previously said only Tuttle had filed to speak at the convention when the Executive Committee passed the motion.
"It wasn't the deadline yet but I think with kind of all the uncertainty in everything, our desire was to not put additional pressure on making that decision three weeks from now," said Berg, who also indicated Baesler's arrest was a factor in the motion.
Two candidates for state superintendent will emerge from the June primary, regardless of party support.
The Republican Party's letter of support is "huge" for the race, according to Mark Jendrysik, professor of political science and public administration at the University of North Dakota. Baesler stands to be reelected if the party sticks with her and if voters prove as forgiving as they have previously for other Republican incumbents arrested for drunken driving, he said.
"There's a signal to the party faithful, the base that this person has the party's endorsement," Jendrysik said of the letter's significance. "Given that a lot of people in North Dakota obviously vote Republican, clearly if she's running without the party's support, that would be very difficult for her to overcome."
Republicans hold all state and congressional offices in North Dakota and control the Legislature.
No superintendent candidates have so far emerged seeking the Democratic-NPL Party's letter of support for state superintendent. Democrats gather March 19-22 in Minot for their state convention.
"We’ve had conversations with several individuals interested in running for this office," party spokesman Alex Rohr said. "It’s a nonpartisan position, and candidates are welcome to seek the support of the Dem-NPL at any time."
North Dakota's state superintendent oversees K-12 education in the state and sits on a number of state boards, including the Board of University and School Lands, the Teachers' Fund For Retirement Board and the newly established Children's Cabinet and Commission on Juvenile Justice.
The state superintendent's annual salary is $122,810. It goes to $125,880 on July 1.
The filing deadline is April 6 for the June 9 ballot.