Travis High dining with Mark Lyman and Brekka Kramer of the Minot Area Chamber EDC at The Starving Rooster after relocating to Minot in July 2022

 Travis High

Most people just want to feel wanted.

For Travis High, a friendly phone call with a relocation help desk representative was enough for him to drop everything and drive from Washington state to start a new life in North Dakota.

Travis High outside the offices of his employer ProIT in Minot


