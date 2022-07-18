The stone cairn marking the US-Canada border was the first structure built in the International Peace Garden. Native stones were gathered from both sides of the border to build the cairn, which was dedicated on July 14, 1932. Over 50,000 people attended the dedication, which was a remarkable turnout considering the rough roads of the era. The size of the crowd showed the enthusiasm for both the Garden itself and for the idea of a monument to long-lasting peace and friendship between nations.
The New York Times described the purpose of the event as “to sow the seeds of an abiding peace in an international peace garden planned as a monument to more than a century of good-will and a pledge of their intention to live side by side without taking up arms against each other.” Congratulatory messages were sent to the ceremony by US President Herbert Hoover, Canadian Governor-General Lord Bessborough, and Canadian Prime Minister R.B. Bennett.
Nestled in the Turtle Mountains is a garden. A celebration of peace, a living monument to the ideals of friendship and cooperation among nations. Acres of uninterrupted prairie, forest and radiant floral gardens defined by nature, not borders. Join the International Peace Garden in Celebrating 90 Years through Music and the Arts.
Funds raised from the purchase of a day pass, annual membership or lifetime membership are used to fund the cost of annual operations and helps support the various events and activities at the Peace Garden. Your generosity helps preserve this invaluable venue for generations.