The Morton County Sheriff's Office and the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department have implemented a tip system that enables them to receive anonymous information from the public.
The departments along with the North Dakota Department of Human Services and the North Dakota Sheriffs and Deputies Association have launched NDTip. Through a smartphone app people can send anonymous messages about crimes or suspicious activity, or give information about people wanted by authorities.
The system enables deputies to respond and have an anonymous conversation with the sender. All identifying information is removed before law enforcement sees the tips.
The app and texting option is "another great tool in our toolbox," Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said.
"This will be very helpful for citizens who have information about a crime but may be reluctant to get involved or provide specifics in person," he said.
The NDTip app is free and available at Google Play Store and iTunes App Store. Links are available at https://www.facebook.com/BurleighCountySheriffsDepartment/ and https://www.burleighco.com/departments/sheriff/nd-tip-411, and www.mortonnd.org/tip411.
The app is another way for people to communicate with deputies and help keep the county safe, Burleigh County Sheriff Kelly Leben said.
"This new app is easy to use, simple to remember, and provides timely information for deputies to act on while keeping citizens anonymous if they choose," he said.
If not using a smartphone, people can send an anonymous tip to the Burleigh County Sheriff's Department by texting the keyword “NDBURLEIGH” and their message to 847411. Tips can be sent to the Morton County Sheriff's Office by using the keyword "NDMORTON" and the message to 847411.
The system is for nonemergency calls only. People should still call 911 in an emergency or to report a crime in progress.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol recently announced it also is participating in the NDTip program to address underage drinking, drug abuse and impaired driving, which "continue to be contributing factors to fatalities on our roads," said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, the patrol's safety and education officer.