The Burleigh County Commission on Monday will discuss putting the question of future refugee resettlement to voters, likely as a nonbinding straw poll.
The agenda item comes about a month after a four-hour meeting during which the commission heard passionate testimony from dozens of residents on both sides of the issue. The commission voted 3-2 to continue allowing the resettlement of refugees in 2020, capped at 25 people. Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota is to provide an annual costs report.
Commission Chairman Brian Bitner said Monday’s agenda item is a “citizen-initiated request” originating from the board’s last meeting. It’s unclear what decision could result from discussion on Monday.
“Like I said, the citizens requested the agenda item and we’ll see where it goes,” said Bitner, who didn’t say who the people were. He said he supports “the citizens’ right to vote on issues that impact them.”
County Elections Coordinator Erika White said the commission is considering a straw poll, for public input. That would still leave the final decision on refugee resettlement in future years to the commission. She has researched putting one on the ballot and reached out to North Dakota Secretary of State Al Jaeger’s office for guidance.
“We can put the question on the ballot, but it would be nonbinding,” White said. “If we’re just looking for public input, it’s a nonbinding ballot measure.”
She deferred to Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer, who did not immediately return a phone message regarding a ballot question.
Commissioner Jerry Woodcox said the agenda item refers to a potential straw poll.
“I think we’re just going to discuss that, one way or the other,” he said. “I don’t know if the decision will be made Monday night or not.”
Shirley Dykshoorn, vice president for senior and humanitarian services for Lutheran Social Services of North Dakota, was unavailable for comment Friday.
Bismarck-based resettlement coordinator Turdukan Tostokova plans to attend Monday’s meeting.
The Burleigh County Commission drew national attention in December, for the county could have been the first in the U.S. to bar further refugee resettlement after an executive order from President Donald Trump left the question up to states and counties.
North Dakota is expecting to receive 18 refugees during the 2020 fiscal year, according to the U.S. Department of State’s Refugee Processing Center. During the last fiscal year, 24 refugees arrived in Bismarck, according to Lutheran Social Services. In 2018, Bismarck received 22.
The Burleigh County Commission meets 5 p.m. Monday in the Tom Baker Meeting Room of the City/County Building in Bismarck.