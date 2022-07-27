Purchase Access

Gov. Doug Burgum today sent a letter to U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asking that the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) conduct an expedited review of Fufeng Group’s recent purchase of land in Grand Forks for a wet corn milling plant.

The governor’s letter was sent in support of a formal request made last week by U.S. Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer of North Dakota and Marco Rubio of Florida for CFIUS to conduct a full review of the land purchase.



