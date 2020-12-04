Gov. Doug Burgum presented his 2021-23 Executive Budget to the 67th Legislative Assembly, unveiling a $15 billion budget that would increase state spending by 2 percent and include a $1.25 billion investment in statewide infrastructure projects.
The governor’s budget is the second largest in state history, and proposes $4.8 billion in general fund spending, which is spent on a variety of statewide programs, including education and human services. Money in the general fund comes largely from state taxes on income, sales, energy, tobacco and gambling. The governor stated that his suggested spending does not raise taxes on sales or income, however.
“Working together, without raising taxes, we can deliver a fiscally conservative 2021-2023 budget that funds our priorities, unleashes the financial power of our strong balance sheet to build critical infrastructure and provides all North Dakotans with a level of service they deserve and expect.” Burgum told the Assembly.
Burgum said that by identifying budget cuts, funding source changes and reprioritizing spending, the resulting budget proposal reduces ongoing general fund spending by around $61 million, and overall general fund expenditures would decrease by about $8 million.
The Executive Budget includes provisions in several sectors, such as:
Information Technology
Almost $105 million for information technology projects, which would replace and upgrade systems within several state departments such as Job Service ND, and the Departments of Health and Transportation. Burgum said this includes funding for 15 projects across seven agencies and would address a number of outdates systems and data including unemployment insurance, juvenile case management, traffic data and analysis.
E
ducation and Workforce
Burgum’s proposed budget would dedicate 38 percent of ongoing revenue to K-12 school aid, an increase from 33 percent in 2013-15. Funding for higher education would remain higher than in 2013-15 as well, at 13 percent versus 11 percent previously. Funding for higher education is proposed at $2.6 billion, which includes a general fund decrease of $9.3 million.
“Our commitment to education has never been higher.” Burgum said.
The budget also includes $45 million for workforce development, which would use matching grants to help expand and establish new centers for career and technical education.
The Higher Education Challenge Grant program also would see an increase in funding from $9.4 million to $20 million, with $10 million coming from the general fund and $10 million coming from potential Legacy Fund earnings. Burgum noted that requiring a 2-to-1 match in private donations and investing $20 million into the program would bring in a total of $60 million into the higher education system.
Health and Human Services
Burgum noted the need for support for the state’s Department of Health in order maintain their ongoing COVID response, proposing around $95 million in pandemic related funding. $84 million of that would be for one-time funding, and would include around $40 million in federal and special funds.
The budget also proposes increases in funding to expand access to treatment services, moving from $8 million to $17 million for the Substance Use Disorder Voucher program within the Department of Human Services.
Additionally, the budget includes construction of a new state hospital in Jamestown. According to Burgum’s proposal, a private entity would build and maintain the hospital through a 40-year agreement, saving the Dept of Human Services around $5.5 million per year, which would help offset the cost of construction.
Infrastructure
The executive budget proposes for the state to sell bonds in the amount of $1.25 billion, with funding going for the following infrastructure projects.
$700 million to be used for revolving loan funds to be loaned out to political subdivisions for water, road, bridge and other projects under long-term, low-interest loans that Burgum said will help keep property taxes low.
$323 million will go toward transportation, bridge and community project grants that can be undertaken now to see immediate improvements in communities and roadways.
$45 million go into a cost-sharing grant program to incentivize the construction and expansion of local career academies.
$182 million will be used for the improvement of state-owned facilities to address long overdue maintenance and repair issues.
Burgum said a portion of Legacy Fund earnings would be used to create a Legacy Bond Repayment Fund to assist in making the debt payments towards the $1.25 billion bonds.
“Now is the time for us to invest in our future, with a backbone of smart, efficient modern infrastructure,” Burgum said.
Burgum proposed the repayment fund as one of five possible categories for future uses of Legacy Fund earnings, along with using the funds to drive economic diversification, community development and strategic initiatives, research and innovation; transforming how government provides services; and investing in Legacy Projects.
Investments proposed using Legacy Fund earnings include $27 million to support the state’s unmanned aerial systems industry and it’s Beyond Visual Line of Sight network Vantis, $8 million for the Housing Incentive Fund, $30 million for the Innovation Technology Loan Fund, $25 million for statewide cybersecurity, $10 million for state park infrastructure upgrades, $10 million for a State Park Challenge Grant Program and $5 million for an environmental quality restoration fund.
For a closer look at the proposed Executive Budget and to see Gov. Burgum’s livestream address, visit www.governor.nd.gov.