The city of Grand Forks will host Gov. Doug Burgum's State of the State address next month.
Burgum will give his speech Jan. 29 at the Chester Fritz Auditorium on the University of North Dakota campus.
The event is free and open to the public. The Greater North Dakota Chamber is sponsoring the event, which will be livestreamed. Additional details will be released in coming weeks.
It will be Burgum's fourth State of the State address. His first and second came in Bismarck during years the Legislature was in session. His second speech, in 2018, was in Minot.
Burgum was first elected in 2016. He announced in October that he will seek reelection in 2020.