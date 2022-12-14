TikTok logo

Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order banning the social media app TikTok from state-owned devices issued by executive branch agencies, citing growing national security concerns.

The order specifically prohibits executive branch agencies and their employees from visiting the TikTok website or downloading the app on any government-issued equipment or while connected to the state network. It also directs North Dakota Information Technology, the state’s IT department, to implement controls to enforce the ban and to assist partner entities that use the state network if they need help protecting and securing their equipment and employees.



Tags

Load comments