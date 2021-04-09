Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill Thursday that's aimed at creating a broader investment policy for the state’s voter-approved oil tax savings account, calling it "a starting line for a new era of investment in North Dakota.”
House Bill 1425, which has overwhelming legislative support, sets targets for investing a greater portion of the Legacy Fund principal in North Dakota and requires that the State Investment Board give preference to qualified investment firms with a presence in the state.
The legislation sets targets for 10% of the Legacy Fund principal to be invested in equity investments in the state and 10% in fixed income investments within the state.
Backers of the bill say only about 1% of the Legacy Fund’s principal is invested in North Dakota at present.
“We’ve heard from innovators about the need for better access to capital," Burgum said. "We hope that they’ll come forward and utilize this program, help us keep entrepreneurs in our state, help us diversify our economy, help create jobs, all while ensuring positive investment returns to provide for future generations.
“Our goal here is not only to provide capital for in-state ventures, but if we can do so, we can attract, accumulate and retain more private sector capital and more private sector talent,” he said.
Voters in 2010 endorsed a constitutional amendment that requires setting aside 30% of state tax revenues on oil and natural gas production in the Legacy Fund, which is valued at about $8 billion. It’s expected to earn about $500 million over the next two-year budget cycle.
Under the proposed legislation, earnings from investments would be used to establish a revolving loan fund. Loans from the fund would have an interest rate of less than 2%. They would be administered by the state-owned Bank of North Dakota for projects such as flood protection and water systems. Cities, counties and other political subdivisions would be eligible for loans.
"We’ve lost out on some great opportunities here because of lack of access to capital," said Rep. Mike Nathe, R-Bismarck, the prime sponsor of the bill. "This law will give the state the ability to direct capital to qualified projects in North Dakota, which in turn will have positive economic impacts that go beyond your basic return on investment. We’re talking more jobs, higher wages, and increased tax revenue.”