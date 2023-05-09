Gov. Doug Burgum signed into law House Bill 1522, legislation that would ban transgender students from using the restrooms that match their gender identity, force teachers and schools to “out” a trans student to their parents, and prohibit schools and government entities from adopting policies that acknowledge the gender identity of their students or employees.
The ACLU of North Dakota opposed House Bill 1522. This bill was not motivated by privacy or safety concerns or even the rights of parents, the ACLU said in a press release. It was motivated by ignorance, misinformation and a fear of transgender North Dakotans, the ACLU said.
Cody Schuler, ACLU of North Dakota advocacy manager, said in the press release: “It doesn’t infringe on anyone else’s rights to share spaces with those who are different. Like previous efforts to expel people of color, people with disabilities, and others from communal spaces, these arguments for privacy and safety just mask a fear of difference.
“By signing House Bill 1522, Gov. Burgum is forcing transgender students to make the impossible decision of breaking the law or revealing their private medical information — not to mention the obvious risk of harassment and violence that comes with forcing transgender students into the facilitates that do not match their gender identity. ”
Schuler continued: “Mandatory outing of a student’s trans identity violates their privacy rights at school — particularly for trans youth who cannot be safe at home. And creating a supportive working and learning environment also requires treating people with dignity and respect, including, at a minimum, calling them by the name and pronouns they want to use. These are both unlawful and discriminatory practices.
“The fight for trans rights is not about ‘special rights’; it’s about fundamental rights. It’s about fairness and equality for all.”