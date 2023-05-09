Gov Doug Burgum mug

Gov. Doug Burgum

Gov. Doug Burgum signed into law House Bill 1522, legislation that would ban transgender students from using the restrooms that match their gender identity, force teachers and schools to “out” a trans student to their parents, and prohibit schools and government entities from adopting policies that acknowledge the gender identity of their students or employees.

The ACLU of North Dakota opposed House Bill 1522. This bill was not motivated by privacy or safety concerns or even the rights of parents, the ACLU said in a press release. It was motivated by ignorance, misinformation and a fear of transgender North Dakotans, the ACLU said.



