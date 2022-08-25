Capitol press conference- Burgum announces tax relief proposal

Left to Right: Representative Glenn Bosch, Representative Jason Dockter, House Tax Committee Chairman Representative Craig Headland, Governor Doug Burgum, Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, Senator Scott Meyer, Senator Jordan Kannianen.

At a Capitol press conference in Bismarck held on August 24, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum presented The Relief for All plan, and said that every North Dakota income taxpayer will benefit if it is approved. 

The landmark tax relief plan proposes a single low flat tax which would replace the state’s individual income tax rates. This means three out of five North Dakota taxpayers would pay no state income tax.



