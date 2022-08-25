Left to Right: Representative Glenn Bosch, Representative Jason Dockter, House Tax Committee Chairman Representative Craig Headland, Governor Doug Burgum, Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford, State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, Senator Scott Meyer, Senator Jordan Kannianen.
At a Capitol press conference in Bismarck held on August 24, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum presented The Relief for All plan, and said that every North Dakota income taxpayer will benefit if it is approved.
The landmark tax relief plan proposes a single low flat tax which would replace the state’s individual income tax rates. This means three out of five North Dakota taxpayers would pay no state income tax.
Governor Burgum stood alongside Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford, North Dakota State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus, and members from the House and Senate legislature taxations committees to reveal the tax plan proposal. At the conference, they said their goal is to cut individual income taxes which will save North Dakota taxpayers $250 million per year.
Burgum stated that as they prepare to head into the 68th legislative session on January 3, 2023, there is a strong group of legislators that want to advocate for long lasting meaningful tax relief to citizens. Burgum thanked these legislators for their shared conservative approach to budgeting that has allowed them to put the state of North Dakota in the position it is in today to have the strong and healthy financial position.
North Dakota’s state balance sheet has never been stronger Governor Burgum stated during the press conference.
“Because of that, we are able to announce this major individual income tax relief package that will provide permanent, meaningful relief that couldn’t come at a better time,” he said. “We need every advantage we can get when we’re trying to recruit people to not just visit North Dakota, but move to North Dakota and work in North Dakota.”
"When the state is doing well and we have the amount of resources available that we do, it's important that tax dollars go back to the people that created that prosperity- our citizens,” Burgum said.
Burgum reported that in June, inflation rates were at the highest they've been in 40 years at 9.1%. He said that North Dakota citizens are still feeling the pinch on prices for food, fuel and other products and services and that employers in the state are still struggling to fill workforce needs, creating inflationary pressure on labor cost.
Burgum explained that under the proposed plan, nearly 60% of North Dakotans will have their income tax eliminated. The 40% that would still have an income tax liability would have the lowest flat tax in the nation. The income tax liability for that group would be reduced from one quarter to one half. He said that this will help hardworking North Dakotans keep their money and offset inflationary expenses while also investing in their families an in their communities.
“Economic competitiveness has come to the forefront as we address the challenges associated with workforce recruitment and continued economic growth,” House Tax Committee Chairman Representative Craig Headland said. “This income tax reform is a major step in the right direction as North Dakota works to meet the challenges faced in oil production, agriculture and technology as we further diversify our economy.”
“This is the largest income tax relief package in state history and will establish North Dakota as the lowest flat-tax state in the nation, while still retaining a state income tax collection system to fund priorities,” State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus said. “All income earners will see measurable relief, increasing disposable income that can quickly enter the North Dakota economy. This is also the most effective tax relief option available at the state level, reaching the most people while providing the highest percentage tax reduction for new families, lower-income filers and those just entering the workforce, including college graduates.”
The Governor's Office, the Office of State Tax Commissioner and Legislative Council are working with legislators to prepare the final proposal of this tax plan to be introduced January 3, 2023 at the 68th Legislative Assembly.