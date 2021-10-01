North Dakota shouldn’t wait to spend the billion or so in federal funding it received from the American Rescue Plan Act, Gov. Doug Burgum told North Dakotans on Thursday.
“Those of us that were trying to build businesses or run farms or ranches and things during the 1980s remember what the corrosive effect of high inflationary periods can be,” Burgum said. “And for us as a state to be sitting on stacks and stacks of cash earning almost nothing … If we wait until the time frame, the window that we have to spend this because we’ve got until 2024 to appropriate it and 2026 to spend it, that billion dollars might be worth $800 million because if you got inflation on top of inflation year over year, it just erodes and erodes and erodes.”
Burgum said the state is in a strong financial position and already has plenty of money available for a “rainy day.” The budget stabilization fund is filled to its maximum level, with a record-high $749 million. The Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund has an unobligated balance of $567 million. And the 2019-21 biennium that ended June 30 showed a near-record general fund balance of $1.12 billion, exceeding what’s been obligated for the 2021-23 budget by $412 million.
With that much cash already on hand for a “rainy day,” Burgum said what the state should do now with its billion-dollar federal windfall is use it as soon as possible, before inflationary pressure builds up.
“It’s not the state’s money,” Burgum added. “This is the people’s money. This money was given for the relief and the rescue. It’s meant to help our citizens of our state, and help the businesses in our state, and to help our economy recover.”
North Dakota received a total of $3.2 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act. Around $1.85 billion was dedicated to economic impact payments to individuals and program grants to specific entities, and $242 million was allocated for cities and counties. The remaining $1.008 billion ARP state fiscal relief funds and $113 million in ARPA Coronavirus Capital Fund projects, leaves a total of $1.12 billion in ARPA funding still available.
Of that, $423 million is already spoken for. The legislature has authorized $317 million for transportation infrastructure and $106 million for capital projects if federal funding could be identified and if the projects fell within allowable uses of the money.
That leaves $697 million in unappropriated ARPA funds. Burgum is recommending the state allocate $326 million of it to workforce and economic development, $237 million for infrastructure and capital improvements, and $134 million for emergency response, health care and citizen service efficiency.
The legislature has already allocated some funding to those categories, Burgum added. The total investment including those allocations would be $396 million for workforce and economic development, $590 million in infrastructure and capital improvements, and $134 million in emergency response, health care, and citizen service efficiency.
In addition to the allocation of ARPA funds, Burgum’s Accelerate ND plan also includes income tax relief of up to $500 per filed tax return per year for 2021 and 2022 for resident taxpayers, totaling $207 million. The relief would not come from ARPA funds, but rather from unspent state funds.
“Between the pandemic, the economic slowdown that accompanied it, and the historic drought conditions that continue to cause real hardship for farmers, ranchers and Main Streets, North Dakotans deserve a measure of relief,” Burgum said. “Thanks to sound planning and conservative fiscal management, the state can afford to provide this two-year income tax break to the hardworking citizens who kept our economy functioning through the pandemic.”
Burgum’s proposal also includes $100 million to further drive economic development and research through existing state programs like LIFT, North Dakota Development Fund, and the newly crated Clean Sustainable Energy Fund, as well as a new agriculture-energy alliance between North Dakota State University and the University of North Dakota, and a $100 million to shore up the state’s pension fund, which has an estimated $1.6 billion in unfunded liability.
That unfunded liability is negatively affecting the state’s bond ratings and increases its borrowing costs.
Burgum added the legislature has an ideal opportunity to address spending ARPA funds and the state’s excess ending fund balance. There are already plans to meet Nov. 8 for a special session to complete redistricting.