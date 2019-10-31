BISMARCK — Gov. Doug Burgum in his reelection announcement video touted “a budget surplus” in his first term, but other state officials don't entirely agree with that phrase.
“We turned a budget shortfall into a budget surplus and cut government spending without raising taxes, and with this prosperity, our resolve is strengthened,” Burgum said in the Oct. 24 video.
The governor later said he was referring to replenished state government funds the Legislature tapped to meet a $1 billion state revenue shortfall from sagging commodity prices in the 2015-17 budget cycle.
But other state officials say a "surplus" depends on the context of the money in question.
To help fill the budget hole, state lawmakers used $572 million from the Budget Stabilization Fund — the state's rainy day fund — and $155 million from the Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund and adopted a highly conservative revenue forecast for the next two years. The state also took additional steps, including deep budget cuts to state agencies.
The 2017-19 budget cycle ended last summer with about $250 million above a March forecast's projected general fund revenues, also sending $546 million to the rainy day fund, largely from a transfer of earnings off the Legacy Fund, the state's voter-approved oil tax savings.
The Legacy Fund generated $455 million in earnings in the last budget cycle, also above forecast. North Dakota's oil tax revenue surged in 2018, ending the 2017-19 budget cycle at $1.5 billion over the 2017 Legislature's forecast.
“Our balance sheet is in a lot better shape, and I’m not going to stand up here as a politician and try to take credit for something that the whole state did,” said Burgum, a Republican.
State Treasurer Kelly Schmidt said a surplus can be interpreted in many ways, but not in the case of dedicated savings like the rainy day fund.
“I wouldn’t count that money as a surplus, and that’s where I say ‘surplus’ is in the eye of the beholder and all based on an interpretation,” Schmidt, a Republican, said.
Legislative budget chiefs agreed in similar terms.
"It’s not overly misleading to call it surplus. It’s just, some people will choose other words," said Sen. Ray Holmberg, R-Grand Forks, the top Senate budget writer.
Rep. Jeff Delzer, R-Underwood, who leads the House Appropriations Committee, said he wouldn't consider the rainy day fund as surplus.
"That’s there in case we have a downturn and you have to cover things," he said.
Sen. Tim Mathern, D-Fargo, who serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said budget shortfall and budget surplus each have an accountant's definition, as well as a political definition.
“And part of what’s going on here, it appears to me, is sort of implying that one’s management style created a certain outcome," Mathern said. "There are macro issues that really are major impact to North Dakota. No. 1: oil, energy, prices. That is more significant than any governor’s or legislator’s footprint or fingerprints on a budget.”
In general terms, a surplus "would be excess of revenues over expenditures," said James Caton, an assistant professor at North Dakota State University's Department of Agribusiness and Applied Economics.
The $666 million Budget Stabilization Fund is capped at 15% of general fund appropriations, or about $726.5 million, and can receive up to $75 million from oil tax revenue every two years. Treasurer's Director of Finance Ryan Skor said the fund could reach its cap in six to eight months.
A "surplus" could apply to other state funds, Schmidt said, pointing to the Strategic Investment and Improvements Fund.
That fund has no dedicated appropriations and received more than $683 million in "overflow" oil tax revenue in the last budget cycle after a series of other state funds were capped.
The 2019 Legislature used more than $764 million from the $1.1 billion fund for the 2019-21 general fund.
Legacy Fund earnings could be considered surplus as they're not dedicated to specific appropriations, Schmidt said.
Lawmakers have yet to determine a significant use of the earnings, which they've so far used to balance the budget and backfill a shorted state school aid fund.
"That's something we're just starting to work with. I don’t know that I would call that a surplus either," Delzer said of the earnings. "We haven’t defined really how that’s going to be all set up."
An interim legislative committee is taking public input on how to use the earnings and next meets Nov. 12-13 in Fargo.