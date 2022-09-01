Josh Teigen
Gov. Doug Burgum today appointed Josh Teigen, director of the Economic Development and Finance Division at the North Dakota Department of Commerce, to serve as the state’s next commerce commissioner, citing his experience as an entrepreneur and private sector leader and his leadership of Commerce’s largest division.

Teigen has served as Economic Development and Finance Division director for two years. He previously served as head of investments and innovation at Commerce and on the board of directors for the North Dakota Development Fund. His private sector experience includes nearly eight years in leadership positions with Mind Shift, an innovative business solution to chronic underemployment and unemployment of individuals on the autism spectrum, and serving as president and chief financial officer of Protosthetics, a 3-D printing company. Teigen currently serves on the board of directors for the Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corp.’s Growth Initiative Fund.



