 Reilly Kneedler | Williston Herald

BISMARCK — Gov. Doug Burgum today applauded a ruling by U.S. District Court Judge Daniel Traynor ordering the federal Bureau of Land Management to resume quarterly sales of oil and gas leases on public lands in North Dakota. 

“It should not take a court order to compel the Biden administration to obey the law, or to have the BLM do what it has been directed by Congress to do, but in this case it did, and we applaud Judge Traynor’s order, which requires BLM to resume their lawfully required quarterly oil and gas lease sales,” Burgum said.



