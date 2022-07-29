Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Gov. Doug Burgum today announced the late Dr. Merton Utgaard, award-winning musician, educator, and founder and long-time director of the International Music Camp, as the 47th recipient of the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award, the state’s highest commendation for its citizens.

Utgaard (pronounced UHT-gard) founded the International Music Camp in 1956 at the International Peace Garden along the U.S.-Canada border near Dunseith in north-central North Dakota. Utgaard served as the camp’s full-time director for 28 years, overseeing tremendous growth and gaining international recognition for the music program, the International Peace Garden and North Dakota.



Tags

Load comments