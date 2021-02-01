The week of January at the session saw the completion of hearings on the 25 agency budget bills submitted to Senate Appropriations in the first half of the session.
We are now all assigned to sub-committees of Appropriations to have further review hearings of each budget. There are three members of each sub-committee. I chair the budget subcommittees for the State Aeronautics Commission and the Department of Commerce. I am also a member of the Department of Health and the Department of Environmental Quality sub-committees. Once we have completed our review of each budget, they will be presented back to the full Appropriations Committee for recommendation to the Senate floor for a final vote.
This is the process we use to validate agency expenditures for the next biennium. We also started having hearings on bills submitted by Senators that have fiscal impacts exceeding a $100,000 threshold or require a direct appropriation over $50,000. These hearings will be going in our committee for the next few weeks, and will result in Appropriations votes to either recommend passage or defeat of the bills to the Senate floor before our cross over break when approved bills from the House and Senate are exchanged between the chambers for their review.
Every bill introduced in each chamber requires a committee hearing and floor vote. Only if they pass in that chamber are they allowed to move to the other chamber for consideration. If passed again, they are then forwarded to the Governor’s office for his consideration to be signed into law.
Seems like a lot of steps, but when passing legislation that impacts the lives of North Dakota residents, there should be thorough review and public input. I want to thank everyone for their emails and input on the bills we have so far, and encourage continued participation. I am always appreciated of the honor you bestow upon me to serve as your Senator in the State Legislature.
We have had a number education bills with large fiscal notes that if passed out of House Education will go to House Appropriations. The bills also had great deal of support and equal amount of opposition; we will take them up in committee for action next week. One bill if passed will provide breakfast and lunch free of charge to all k-12 students.
There is also a bill that requires a percentage of state per pupil payment to go to parents to pay tuition to non-public schools or a smaller percentage for supplemental education services. Next week we will start on the education funding formula bill, which is the second largest state funding bill.