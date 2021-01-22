Bowman credit union robbed at gunpoint; suspect in custody

A Reeder man with a lengthy criminal history is in custody after allegedly robbing a Bowman bank at gunpoint and leading officers on a chase.
Jeremy Mellmer, who is in his late 30s, is accused of entering Dakota West Credit Union shortly before 12:30 p.m. Mountain time Thursday, brandishing a handgun and fleeing in a pickup truck with an unknown amount of cash. No one was hurt, and the money and pistol were later recovered, according to Bowman County Sheriff Frank Eberle. The credit union closed for the rest of the day, with plans to reopen Tuesday, according to a social media post.
Officers with the sheriff’s offices in Bowman, Adams and Hettinger counties, the North Dakota Highway Patrol and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded. A pursuit ended at Mellmer’s rural residence near the Adams County town of Reeder, where patrol troopers arrested him without incident, Eberle said. Bowman and Reeder are about 24 miles apart.
Mellmer was brought back to Bowman County and will eventually be incarcerated in Dickinson pending formal charges, the sheriff said. It wasn’t clear if Mellmer had obtained an attorney to represent him.
He has a criminal history involving theft and drug crimes dating to 2005, and he was a fugitive from justice for a brief time about five years ago, court documents show.
In late 2015, Mellmer fled custody in Dickinson while being detained during a traffic stop in connection with a string of burglaries involving guns. A couple of days later he was involved in a standoff with police that ended when he shot himself in the head, according to authorities. He recovered and pleaded guilty six months later to felony burglary and theft charges. He was given a suspended prison sentence and three years of probation, and ordered to pay $6,000 in restitution.
Burglary and theft charges were filed against Mellmer in Bowman County last August. Court documents indicate he’s to be sentenced in that case on Feb. 1. Mellmer earlier this month pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm in that case. He was given a suspended prison sentence and three years of probation. Court documents don’t list an attorney for him in those two cases.