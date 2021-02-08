February 1 through February 5 brought some important bills to be considered. House Bill 1431, referred to as the “bonding bill,” was presented.
This bill allows bonds to be issued for major infrastructure projects around the state. The bonds would be funded using Legacy Fund earnings, and will help move much needed infrastructure projects forward around the state. Because this bill utilizes legacy fund earnings, the citizens will see no tax increase to pay for these projects.
This will take pressure off of local property taxes, and help avoid the need for property tax increases. This bonding bill is for all of North Dakota. The benefits of this bill will reach infrastructure projects throughout the state. Western North Dakota will benefit with updated infrastructure to support the oil and gas industry, and Eastern North Dakota will benefit from updated flood protection infrastructure. There are also many other proposed projects throughout the state. This bill makes good on the promises of the legislature to use the Legacy Fund earnings to benefit our state's citizens. The funds will be injected directly into North Dakota's economy.
Another bill presented was one to increase the state gas tax by several cents per gallon to generate funds for infrastructure. The existing gas tax was last increased sixteen years ago. A coal conversion tax bill would provide tax relief for the coal industry. The tax relief applies to the coal conversion tax levied on the coal industry, and would be limited to five years. A bill for business immunity for COVID-19 related issues seeks to protect in-state businesses from civil liability for COVID related incidents, so long as the business was following COVID-19 protocols.
There is a bill being presented which relates to the possible approval of recreational marijuana, and also one dealing with end of life health care decisions. Once again a bill is being presented to eliminate Daylight Savings Time in the state of North Dakota. There is a bill related to designating a party affiliation when running for local office, and one considering raising the speed limit on the Interstate highway to 80 mph. The Appropriations Committee continues to work on the budgets of various state agencies.
The house has approximately 300 bills yet to consider prior to crossover, which is coming up the end of February. With the number of bills still under consideration, it is important for me, as a Legislator, to hear from my constituents regarding their opinion on the outcome of these bills. The best and easiest way to contact me is through my email, which is bertanderson@nd.gov. It is my privilege and honor to be representing the fine people of District 2 in the North Dakota State Legislature, and I look forward to hearing from you.