State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced that a deadline to apply for two North Dakota Board of Higher Education positions has been extended until 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.
The governor appoints the eight voting members of the Board of Higher Education, and the state Constitution requires that he be presented with three candidates for each of the two pending vacancies. Baesler is chairwoman of a nominating committee that screens board candidates.
Baesler said the deadline is being extended to ensure the nominating committee can provide a pool of qualified candidates for Gov. Doug Burgum to consider. The committee will review applicants and forward the names of finalists to the governor.
“This is one of the most important and influential boards in North Dakota,” Baesler said. “Serving on the Board of Higher Education presents an excellent opportunity for meaningful public service.”
Applications may be emailed to the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction at dpipa@nd.gov or sent by regular mail to the NDDPI at 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 201, Bismarck, ND, 58505.
Candidates must fill out a one-page application and supply a resume and no more than six recommendation letters. They must have lived in North Dakota for the previous five years, and not been employed or paid by the North Dakota University System within the last two years.
The two openings both carry four-year terms, both of which begin July 1. Board of Higher Education members may serve a maximum of two consecutive terms.
The terms of incumbents Tim Mihalick and Nick Hacker are ending June 30. Hacker is leaving the board after serving two terms. Mihalick is completing his first term and has applied to be reappointed.
Bachelor’s degree holders from North Dakota State University are not eligible to apply for the two openings. The state Constitution says no more than two bachelor’s degree holders from any one North Dakota University System institution may serve on the board at the same time, and the board currently has two members with NDSU bachelor’s degrees.