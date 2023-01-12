State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler announced that a deadline to apply for two North Dakota Board of Higher Education positions has been extended until 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

The governor appoints the eight voting members of the Board of Higher Education, and the state Constitution requires that he be presented with three candidates for each of the two pending vacancies. Baesler is chairwoman of a nominating committee that screens board candidates.



