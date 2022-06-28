The story behind this story is so cool it should be a movie.
Bo Duke (John Schneider) from the Dukes of Hazzards will be in Williston July 1st and 2nd. In collaboration with TNT Fireworks owned by Terry Goudreau, who is also the President of the race board for Williston Basin Speedway, along with Bras for a Cause, and the assistance of Brad Johnson from Montana, who owns Cooter’s tow truck, the General Lee, and the Hazzard County Sheriff’s car.
A fun-filled weekend has been planned in support of the fight against cancer, an illness that has touched so close to home for many, including Schneider, whose wife is in her own battle against this terrible disease, and Terry Goudreau, who lost his brother to cancer more than four years ago.
The story behind the creation of this event will touch your heart.
Johnson, from Montana, was down at the Cocopah Speedway in Yuma, Az. He had heard that Schneider was going to be down there, so he created an orange race car in the likeness of General Lee, with the Confederate flag on the top. He put the number 01 on the side, which solidified an opportunity to meet Bo Duke at the Cocopah Speedway.
Goudreau happened to see that Johnson had posted this little shenanigan to social media, so he called Johnson asking what he thought the chances would be to get Schneider to Williston for the races. That was an easy one, because Johnson already had the same idea floating through his mind. Just like that, the arrangement for Schneider to come to the Williston Basin Speedway was in motion.
However, not long after the plan was hatched to bring Schneider to Williston, they find out that Schneider’s wife is battling cancer. They both decided to write the whole thing off.
But, a short time later Johnson called Goudreau.
“It’s back on,” he said. “Schnider’s wife had gone through a surgery and she is 80% better.”
Gourdreau had meanwhile already told the race board it was off because of the situation. Gourdreau called Amy Krueger at the Convention Visitors Bureau CVB, who, at one time, had informed him if he was ever going to bring an event to town and needed financial assistance that the CVB had grants he could apply for. Gourdreu applied for and was accepted as a recipient of a grant, which covered most of the funding needed to bring Schneider to Williston.
“If it wasn’t for the Convention Visitors Bureau coming up with money for us this wouldn’t have happened,” Gourdreau said.
“It almost tears me up because knowing Schnieders wife is currently battling cancer and I lost my brother to cancer, and the purpose of this event is to help raise funds for Bras for a Cause, who assist financially those battling cancer. It’s personal,” Gourdreau said. “When my brother was in his battle he received a $2,500 check from Bras for a Cause. I was like ‘Who does that?’”
Goudreau had been so touched by the compassion of Bras for a Cause for his brother when he was battling cancer four years ago, he decided to get behind Bras for a Cause. He decided to run a fundraiser at his business TNT Fireworks and raised $43,0000 for this nonprofit organization, some of which he gave a to the Cancer Coalition in Sidney, Montana.
“When I found out that Schnieder would be coming I contacted Bras for a Cause because they will be doing a fundraiser that night,” Goudreau said. “The sale of door panels. Door panels are the actual door of the race car that is sold for the fundraiser, with specific artwork on it. Usually one of the race car drivers’ sponsor logo, and, when purchased, the driver will usually autograph the door panel as well.”
Friday, Red Rock Ford has Schneider doing a meet and greet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The Corner Line will be serving food on a fee will offering basis. The money raised from the food sales will go to Bras for the Cause.
Friday night Schneider will be at TNT Fireworks from 6 to 10 p.m. at Pit 105. Coca Cola will be serving food at TNT, and will be giving half of the profits made to Bras for the Cause.
Saturday at 3 p.m. will be a meet and greet with Schnieder out at the Williston Basin Speedway.
Fireworks show will follow the races. The cost is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and $5 for children 7 to 10. Children under 6 get in free.
Schneider will be singing the National Anthem before the race.
The western renegade wingless sprint series will be running Saturday night along with the other five classes of cars normally run.