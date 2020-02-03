A wet fall made it difficult for Bismarck's wastewater treatment plant to get rid of waste it normally spreads on farm fields as fertilizer, leading to a short-term fix and also to longer-range plans to prevent a repeat.
Sludge known as biosolids that is collected from residential sewage systems at the plant is put in storage tanks during the summer and spread on fields in the fall.
Many area farmers were unable to harvest crops due to the overly wet summer and fall. The early October snowstorm caused additional delays as snow blanketed fields.
"Our window to apply is from when the crops come off and get harvested to when the ground freezes, and there just was no window in there this year," said Travis Carufel, wastewater treatment plant superintendent. "There are still crops out there right now that have yet to be harvested."
That led to storage tanks at the wastewater plant filling up.
"In the fall, we need to be able to empty these tanks out, these storage tanks. With the wet fall, we had no way of emptying these out," Carufel said. "So we are going towards a dewatering system so, no matter what rain, snow, shine, we can empty these storage tanks out and use them again."
City commissioners in October approved $95,000 for Public Works to rent dewatering equipment from a company based in Augusta, Ga., at a cost of $25,000 per month. Few companies in the Great Plains offered such equipment, which removes water from the biosolids, according to Carufel. The city-approved funds also were used to buy chemicals necessary for the process.
The machine converted sludge into cake-shaped fertilizer, enabling Public Works to transport 2 million gallons of sludge to the city landfill to cover debris. That's about the same amount the city would have hauled to farm fields, according to Carufel.
"It went as smooth as can be," he said. "I gained a lot more sleep after that, and things started running very smoothly."
Public Works returned the equipment in December after about five weeks. That same month, the city approved buying its own dewatering equipment at a cost of $420,000, taken from the sewer utility fund, which is funded by residents' sewer fees.
Public works is planning to renovate a facility at the wastewater plant to house the new equipment. Staff is finishing the design before awarding a construction contract. The project is expected to cost $5.2 million, paid for through the sewer utility fund.
The dewatering equipment makes hauling fertilizer more cost-effective, said Michelle Klose, Bismarck's director of utility operations. When the city uses liquid fertilizer, it has to haul about 5 million gallons a year -- roughly 1,000 truckloads. Public Works expects to haul about 350 truckloads a year for the same amount, Carufel said.
Public Works also hired engineering consulting firm HDR Inc., which has a location in Bismarck, to produce a master plan, which in part evaluates how the city should treat wastewater over the next two decades. The department paid the firm $236,000 to produce the master plan.
"We need to look at the growth the city is expected to have within the next 20 years, and then we also need to look at the regulations that are coming over the next 20 years, and really give us the longer term planning for the improvements that we need at the wastewater treatment plant," Klose said.
Public Works plans to publish the master plan report in coming weeks. The document will evaluate the reliability of existing equipment and identify projects the department needs to complete to accommodate regulations and the city's growth, Klose said.